Delhi weather update: Will it rain in the capital today? Know IMD’s full weather forecast

Delhi rains (Representational image)

The weather in Delhi has been a welcoming change for all residents in the capital, who were sweltering under the brutal heatwave just a few weeks back. Now, the weather agencies have predicted that light to moderate showers can be witnessed in the national capital region.

The minimum temperature in the city dipped slightly to settle at 26.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, even as the weather office forecasted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day.

Parts of the national capital had received scattered rainfall on Monday and the maximum temperature settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The city reported 2 mm of rainfall from 8:30 AM on Monday to 8:30 AM on Tuesday, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity at 8:30 AM stood at 84 percent.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to rise to 36 degrees Celsius.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Wednesday are likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius respectively with a mainly clear sky forecast, according to IMD data.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (65) category around 9:30 AM, data from CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Meanwhile, monsoons have hit the country with full force, with several states like Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, and Rajasthan experiencing heavy rains over the past few days. Orange and yellow alerts have also been issued by IMD in several parts of the country.

(With PTI inputs)

