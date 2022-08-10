Delhi weather update: Will it rain in the capital today? Know full forecast by IMD

File photo

The residents of Delhi have been overjoyed with the entrance of monsoons this year, after battling a brutal heatwave for several months. After a few weeks of light to moderate rains in the capital, it seems that the sun is beating down on NCR once again.

Delhiites are once again left asking the same question – will it rain in Delhi NCR today? If not, then when will the rainfall in the capital return? The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has released the latest weather forecast for Delhi, answering this question.

According to the weather agency, rainfall in Delhi is currently at a halt, with mildly cloudy skies expected during the evenings. It is unlikely that there will be any rainfall in the capital this week, as per the IMD weather forecast.

Though Delhi is set to go through a dry spell this week, it is likely that light to moderate rains will return to the national capital region next week, as per weather experts. Cloudy weather and mild thunderstorms can make a comeback in the next week, as per the agency.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are lashing several parts of Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, and other states in the southern peninsula of the country. IMD has issued a red and orange alert for several districts across the country from August 10 to 12.

The IMD said on Monday that the southwest monsoon has become active over Maharashtra again after a gap of two weeks, this time bringing extremely heavy showers to the south Konkan region, as per PTI.

Odisha and Chhattisgarh are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours, and moderate to intense downpour is also likely in several parts of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra throughout the day on August 9 and 10, as per IMD.

Moderate to light rains are also expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, and Delhi-NCR, which includes Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad.

