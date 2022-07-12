Delhi weather update: Will it rain in national capital today? Know latest IMD forecast

File photo

The national capital has been reeling under hot and humid weather for the past couple of days, despite weather agencies saying many times that heavy rains and monsoons are expected to hit Delhi soon.

With residents of Delhi patiently awaiting the monsoon rains in the National Capital Region (NCR), it seems like the downpour has finally made its entry into the city. Several parts of Delhi were lashed with heavy to moderate rains for a few hours on July 11, with partially cloudy weather throughout the day.

The question remains – will it rain in Delhi today, July 12? According to the latest weather predictions from weather forecast agencies, including the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), it is expected to rain in parts of Delhi today.

The weather is expected to remain cloudy and windy in the national capital today, July 12, with light to moderate rainfall expected in parts of the country. It is expected that the rainy weather in Delhi will persist for a few more days, likely till July 14 and 15.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed many parts of Delhi yesterday, including ITO, Vijay Chowk, India Gate, and parts of south and east Delhi. Some locations in the NCR region such as Noida, Indirapuram, Rohtak, and other surrounding areas also experienced light rainfall yesterday.

According to the recent IMD update, states which are forecast to see thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places include Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh (West), Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra (Vidarbha region), Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, regions in Gujarat, and Maharashtra, with alerts issued in several parts of Mumbai and other cities.

Several states – Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andaman, and the Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala will get heavy rainfall at isolated places.

READ | Gujarat weather: Heavy rains cause flood-like situation, light to moderate rainfall expected for next 5 days