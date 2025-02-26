Delhi and NCR will experience rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds from Wednesday night to Friday, with temperatures dropping.

The weather in Delhi and the surrounding NCR areas is expected to change starting tonight, Wednesday, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rain, showers, thunder, and strong winds. The rain is expected to continue until Friday, making for a wet and cool few days ahead. According to the IMD, winds in Delhi are expected to reach speeds of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour on both Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday morning, February 27, Delhi may experience light fog, and the skies will be mostly cloudy. Light rain or very light showers with thunder and lightning are predicted throughout the day. The strong winds will continue, reaching speeds of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour. On Friday, similar weather is expected, with more light rain or showers, accompanied by thunder and strong winds.

Due to the rain, temperatures in Delhi and NCR are expected to drop. The maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday is forecasted to be between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will range between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius. On Friday, temperatures are expected to remain cool, with a maximum temperature of 23 to 25 degrees and a minimum of 16 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Looking ahead, the weather department predicts partly cloudy skies in Delhi on March 1. The maximum temperature on both March 1 and 2 is expected to range from 25 to 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius. By March 3 and 4, the temperature is predicted to rise slightly, with a maximum range of 27 to 29 degrees Celsius and a minimum between 13 and 16 degrees Celsius.

With the rain, thunder, and cooler temperatures over the next few days, residents of Delhi and NCR are advised to stay prepared for unpredictable weather conditions.