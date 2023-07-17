Headlines

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

Parts of Delhi have been inundated after the Yamuna breached its banks following days of heavy rains in its upper catchment areas.

PTI

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 05:54 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Delhi will see generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers on Monday. Earlier on Sunday evening, heavy rains lashed some parts of the national capital, even as the water level in the Yamuna dropped to 205.52 metres.

Parts of Delhi have been inundated after the Yamuna breached its banks following days of heavy rains in its upper catchment areas, prompting the evacuation of thousands from low-lying areas. The Yamuna has been in spate for the last one week, swelling to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978. The water level in the river came down to 207.98 metres at 11 pm on Friday from 208.66 metres on Thursday, three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am was 13.2 mm, the IMD said. On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 35.4 degrees Celsius. The IMD said the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city on Monday will settle around 35 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The relative humidity oscillated between 67 per cent and 98 per cent, the MeT department said. On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 34.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average while the minimum temperature settled at 27.1 degrees Celsius.

