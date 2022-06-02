Delhi weather update: IMD predicts light rains in capital, mercury to go past 40 degrees Celsius

File photo

According to the latest weather forecast, Delhiites may get to experience rains once again, with the heatwave conditions unlikely to return anytime soon. However, IMD has predicted that the temperature is set to go over 40 degrees Celsius in the national capital.

It was a hot and sunny Thursday in the national capital as the maximum temperature settled at 42 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the Met office said.

The sky will remain partly cloudy on Friday and the city may get light rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to hover around 42 and 26 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weather office also said that a heatwave is unlikely in the city this week, but the maximum temperature will oscillate between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

"Strong surface winds are likely to sweep across the region on Saturday and Sunday during the daytime. The maximum temperature on Saturday and Sunday is likely to settle around 41 and 40 degrees while the minimum will hover around 26 and 27 degrees Celsius," the IMD said.

Thursday's minimum temperature settled at 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 31 percent, the weather office said.

READ | J-K targeted killings: HM Amit Shah meets NSA Ajit Doval, RAW chief Samnat Goel