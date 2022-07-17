Search icon
Delhi weather update: Early morning showers bring respite from heat in national capital

Over the next four days, the weather service predicts light showers, thunderstorms, and lightning throughout the Delhi-NCR region.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 08:00 AM IST

Parts of the nation's capital were battered by rain on Sunday, providing some relief from the extreme heat and soaring temperatures, but also generating waterlogging and traffic problems. The temperature plummeted to 26.4 degrees Celsius as a result of the downpour.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected that rains with thunderstorms and lightning would occur throughout Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in the next three days.

"Isolated rainfall activity with thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next three days and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm and lightning also likely over the region on July 19 and 20," IMD said.

As a result of Tuesday's rain, portions of Delhi were waterlogged and congested with traffic. Indraprastha WHO stretch, Pul Prahladpur Railway underpass, and Minto Bridge were were inspected earlier by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

To ensure the city's water drainage system would never fail, the Lieutenant Governor issued an executive order.

(With Inputs from ANI)

