Delhi Weather Update: Dip in temperature from today, more rainfall around February 17

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted gusty winds over the next three days in Delhi with maximum temperature of 22 to 23 degrees Celsius. Delhi received 16.7 mm rainfall overnight on Wednesday. Some areas have even reported hail between 4 am and 5 am.

According to the weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department, Delhi skies will be partly cloudy on Thursday. But there is no chance of rain till February 15. IMD also predicted that till February 15, the temperature will remain around 22 to 24 degrees.

From February 10, once again Delhi and its adjoining areas will witness a dip in the temperature. The temperatures during the early morning hours and late night will see a considerable dip. However, this decline in temperature will not be too much from the present temperature.

Last year, the city received just 2.6mm rain in February, the officials said. IMD has predicted more rainfall around February 17 in the national capital. Delhi recorded excess rainfall in January also, receiving 88.2 mm during the month. It was not only four times the normal mark of 21.7mm, but also the all-time high for January in the last 121 years.

Delhi recorded a minimum of 12.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday which is four degrees above normal. Met officials say while the minimum will drop in the next few days, it is unlikely to go below the 8-degree mark. IMD has forecast shallow to moderate fog during the day, with the maximum and minimum hovering around 22 and 13 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi recorded its coldest February day in 19 years on February 3, when the maximum temperature dropped to just 14.4°C. On that day too, Delhi saw gusty winds up to 40 km/hr, with overcast conditions prevailing through the day.