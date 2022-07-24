Search icon
Delhi weather update: Maximum temperature settles at 34.9 degrees Celsius, rain likely today

Delhi weather: IMD has predicted that a cloudy sky with light rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in the next five days in the national capital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 06:21 AM IST

File photo

Delhi witnessed overcast conditions and drizzles on Saturday while the maximum temperature settled at 34.9 degrees Celsius, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

The minimum temperature settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

According to IMD, generally cloudy sky with light rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in the next five days. The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 69 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (52) category around 7 pm, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

