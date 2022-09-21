Delhi weather: Pollution levels, AQI in capital to worsen from October; know how Kejriwal govt will tackle issue

The AQI in Delhi is expected to worsen (File photo)

After several days of clear skies and breezy weather in the national capital, it is expected that the residents of Delhi will once again choke on pollution-ridden air with worsening AQI across the city from the month of October.

As monsoon remains retracting in Delhi and the season of stubble burning in neighbouring states is approaching, it is expected that the pollution levels in NCR will rise in the span of the next ten days, as October arrives.

Ahead of the burning of stubble by farmers in Punjab, Delhi is gearing up to implement the revamped Graded Response Action Plan -- a set of anti-air pollution measures followed according to the severity of the situation -- from October 1.

According to directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the plan will come into force 15 days before the usual date to prevent the build-up of pollutants after the change in wind direction to the northwest and a drop in the wind speed following the monsoon withdrawal, an official said.

"We will be also making use of the real-time source apportionment system which will help understand the real-time effect of pollution sources like vehicles, road dust, construction dust, biomass burning, farm fires, and industrial emissions," the official said.

The green war room will monitor violations and redress complaints and grievances in keeping with the practice being followed for the last two years. A decision is yet to be taken on the re-implementation of the "Red Light On Gaadi Off" campaign, the official said.

Though pollution levels are set to increase in Delhi after ten days, it is likely that the weather in the capital will remain clear in the coming week, with expectations of light rains for the next five days, said the Indian Meteorological Department.

The AQI and PM levels of Delhi reach concerning levels usually as the monsoons start to retract in the capital, with the festival of Diwali just around the corner. This year, the Kejriwal government has decided to ban the sale and purchase of firecrackers in Delhi for pollution concerns.

(With PTI inputs)

