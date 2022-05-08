Search icon
Delhi Weather: Maximum temperature likely to settle at 41 degrees Celsius

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 41 degrees Celsius.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 08, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

File photo

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, with the weather office predicting mainly clear skies.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 55 per cent.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the maximum temperature settled at 39.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

