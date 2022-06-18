Delhi weather forecast: Will it rain in Delhi on Sunday? IMD predicts low temperature 

Delhi rains: Delhi's maximum temperature today was five notches below normal (File)

New Delhi: Delhi's temperature today remained in the pleasant range, with the maximum temperature settling at 32.7 degree Celsius. The India Meteorological Department said the city's temperature was seven degrees below normal. IMD said the temperature scenario will likely remain similar on Sunday.

IMD said Delhi is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall till June 21. Cloudy conditions are also expected.

Delhi's temperature is likely to hover between 24 and 32 degree Celsius.

On Saturday, Delhi's minimum temperature was 24.4 degree Celsius.

There is a likelihood that Delhi will receive rainfall on Sunday.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 73 on Saturday evening, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

With inputs from PTI