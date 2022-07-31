Delhi weather: Capital sees cleanest July since 2015 due to surplus rains, know the average AQI

File photo

Delhi recorded 24 ‘satisfactory’ air quality days in July 2022 on account of surplus rainfall, making it the cleanest July for the city since 2015.

The average air quality index this July stood at 87. Only July 2020 was better with an average AQI of 84 -- the city had recorded a significant decline in pollution levels that year due to the strict lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid.

The capital did not record a single poor, very poor or severe air quality day this July.

Delhi temperature in July 2022

The national capital also recorded a dip in maximum temperatures this month due to surplus rainfall. The average maximum temperature stood at 35.36 degrees Celsius, the lowest since 2017.

Air quality index (AQI)

AQI between zero and 50 – good

51 and 100 – satisfactory

101 and 200 – moderate

201 and 300 – poor

301 and 400 - very poor

401 and 500 - severe

AQI in the last 5 years

The city had registered an average AQI of 100 in 2021; 134 in 2019; 104 in 2018; 100 in 2017; 144 in 2016 and 138 in 2015, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 19 rainy days, highest in at least a decade, and 286.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 209.7mm this month.

Overall, the city has received 310.8mm of precipitation against a normal of 283.8mm since June 1 when the monsoon season starts.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Delhi likely to face liquor shortage from August 1 as old excise policy returns, know what changes from Monday