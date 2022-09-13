Search icon
Delhi: Water supply to be hit in parts of capital on September 13, 14: Check list of affected areas

Delhi water supply will either be cut or will be available at low pressure in the affected areas, Delhi Jal Board has said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 05:56 AM IST

File photo

Water supply to hit parts of the national capital in the evening of September 13 and the morning of September 14 due to maintenance work, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has said.

The water supply will either be cut or will be available at low pressure. The water cuts have been announced due to the interconnection of the loop line laid by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) from Bhagirathi Waste Treatment Plant to Gokulpuri Flyover with 1200 mm dia Tahirpur main, the DJB advisory said.

Here's the list of affected areas:

  1. North East Delhi
  2. Sonia Vihar
  3. Karawal Nagar
  4. Tahirpur
  5. Dilshad Garden
  6. Nand Nagari
  7. Yamuna Vihar
  8. Shiv Vihar
  9. Ghonda
  10. Harsh Vihar
  11. Janta Flats
  12. Dilshad Colony
  13. Seemapuri and adjacent areas

Other affected areas where water supply will not be available from 12 noon to 6 pm on Tuesday, September 13 are:

GH-1 Milansar Apartment, GH-1 Archana Apartment, Shubham Enclave, RBI Colony near Double Twin Water Tank, G Block - Pushkar Enclave, State Bank Nagar - Outer Ring Road, Meera Bagh - B Block, Gh-4 DDA Flats, Meera Bagh, JJC Paschim Vihar, Gh 5&7 to GH-14, Sunder Vihar, Ambica Vihar, Bhera Enclave, Peeragarhi, Jwalapuri, Miyanwali Nagar, Guru Harkishan Nagar, Syed Nangloi Village and adjoining areas.

