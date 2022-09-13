Delhi: Water supply to be hit in parts of capital on September 13, 14: Check list of affected areas

File photo

Water supply to hit parts of the national capital in the evening of September 13 and the morning of September 14 due to maintenance work, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has said.

The water supply will either be cut or will be available at low pressure. The water cuts have been announced due to the interconnection of the loop line laid by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) from Bhagirathi Waste Treatment Plant to Gokulpuri Flyover with 1200 mm dia Tahirpur main, the DJB advisory said.

Here's the list of affected areas:

North East Delhi Sonia Vihar Karawal Nagar Tahirpur Dilshad Garden Nand Nagari Yamuna Vihar Shiv Vihar Ghonda Harsh Vihar Janta Flats Dilshad Colony Seemapuri and adjacent areas

Other affected areas where water supply will not be available from 12 noon to 6 pm on Tuesday, September 13 are:

GH-1 Milansar Apartment, GH-1 Archana Apartment, Shubham Enclave, RBI Colony near Double Twin Water Tank, G Block - Pushkar Enclave, State Bank Nagar - Outer Ring Road, Meera Bagh - B Block, Gh-4 DDA Flats, Meera Bagh, JJC Paschim Vihar, Gh 5&7 to GH-14, Sunder Vihar, Ambica Vihar, Bhera Enclave, Peeragarhi, Jwalapuri, Miyanwali Nagar, Guru Harkishan Nagar, Syed Nangloi Village and adjoining areas.

The water supply of the following areascolonies will not be available from 12 Noon to 6 PM to 1309.2022 due to repairreplacement work of the damaged 400mm dia Cl water line near Surajmal Stadium Metro Station. DJB4U DjbOnMissionMode DJBWaterAlert pic.twitter.com/RnkKTIWzue — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) September 12, 2022

READ | 2 lakh more dairies before 2024 elections, says HM Amit Shah at World Dairy Summit 2022