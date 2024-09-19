Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's 'secret' dating profiles leaked; netizens say 'if they can't get...'

Delhi: Water supply to be shut down in capital for 12 hours tomorrow due to…; check list of affected areas

FATF says India faces severe 'terrorist financing threats' from...

WATCH: IAS officer poses as customer at liquor shop, imposes Rs 50000 fine for....

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's 'secret' dating profiles leaked; netizens say 'if they can't get...'

Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's 'secret' dating profiles leaked; netizens say 'if they can't get...'

In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

Delhi: Water supply to be shut down in capital for 12 hours tomorrow due to…; check list of affected areas

Delhi: Water supply to be shut down in capital for 12 hours tomorrow due to…; check list of affected areas

10 must-try local dishes in Himachal Pradesh

10 must-try local dishes in Himachal Pradesh

8 animals that can live without water for years

8 animals that can live without water for years

8 mesmerising images of colliding galaxies captured by NASA Hubble telescope

8 mesmerising images of colliding galaxies captured by NASA Hubble telescope

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

Suriya, Bobby Deol-starrer Kanguva gets new release date, averts clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

Suriya, Bobby Deol-starrer Kanguva gets new release date, averts clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

Hansal Mehta: 'Comparing The Buckingham Murders' Kareena to Mare of Easttown's Kate Winslet is lazy, mediocre thinking'

Hansal Mehta: 'Comparing The Buckingham Murders' Kareena to Mare of Easttown's Kate Winslet is lazy, mediocre thinking'

HomeDelhi

Delhi

Delhi: Water supply to be shut down in capital for 12 hours tomorrow due to…; check list of affected areas

There will be no water supply in parts of the national capital for 12 hours on Friday due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board said.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 05:56 PM IST

Delhi: Water supply to be shut down in capital for 12 hours tomorrow due to…; check list of affected areas
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    There will be no water supply in parts of the national capital for 12 hours on Friday due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board said.

    According to a statement issued, the affected areas include Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East and West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri, parts of cantonment areas, and adjoining areas under NDMC and south Delhi.

    "Due to the repair of leakage in 500 mm dia Rising Main emanating from Chandrawal Water Works inside premises of Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial, Civil Lines, potable water supply from Chandrawal Water

    Works will remain affected for 12 hours on September 20 from 11 am onwards due to shutdown of Chandrawal Water Work,” the statement said. Due to the repair work, the water supply will be stopped, and therefore, residents of the affected areas are advised to make judicious use of water, it said.

    According to the statement, water tankers will be available on demand from the DJB help line or the central control room.

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

     

     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Watch video: Rohit Sharma's reaction after Virat Kohli's dismissal in Ind vs Ban test match

    Watch video: Rohit Sharma's reaction after Virat Kohli's dismissal in Ind vs Ban test match

    Watch: Girl dances to Bhojpuri song inside Delhi metro, auntie's epic reaction goes viral

    Watch: Girl dances to Bhojpuri song inside Delhi metro, auntie's epic reaction goes viral

    How Aishwarya Rai became one of Bollywood's richest stars, wealthier than Abhishek: Secret to her Rs 800-crore net worth

    How Aishwarya Rai became one of Bollywood's richest stars, wealthier than Abhishek: Secret to her Rs 800-crore net worth

    Atishi set to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as new Delhi CM: Who is she and why AAP chose her for chief minister's post?

    Atishi set to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as new Delhi CM: Who is she and why AAP chose her for chief minister's post?

    Anees Bazmee claims his statement on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again clash was 'misinterpreted': 'Let's do it...'

    Anees Bazmee claims his statement on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again clash was 'misinterpreted': 'Let's do it...'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

    In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

    From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

    From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

    From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

    From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

    Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

    Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

    This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

    This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement