Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Delhi extends waiver on late payment surcharge on pending water bills till THIS date

Residents in Delhi can now get the benefit of 100 percent late fee exemption by paying outstanding water bills till January 31.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 09:07 PM IST

Delhi extends waiver on late payment surcharge on pending water bills till THIS date
Delhi extends waiver on late payment surcharge on pending water bills till THIS date (file photo)

Delhi government has extended the waiver on pending water bills till January 31, 2022, in the national capital. Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a 100 per cent waiver on late fees (late payment surcharge) on outstanding water bills till December 31, 2022.

In a tweet, Delhi Jal Board wrote, "Giving relief to the people, Delhi Jal Board has extended the last date for exemption of late payment surcharge on outstanding bills. Now you can get the benefit of 100% LPSC exemption by paying outstanding water bills till 31st January 2023."

READ | Aadhaar Card update: UIDAI issues advisory on using Aadhaar as identification document

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs who have turned into entrepreneurs
Shah Rukh Khan turns 57: Take a look at Pathaan star’s exotic car collection
Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Divyanka Tripathi: Meet the richest television actresses
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1785 Posts at rrcser.co.in, know last date, selection process
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.