Delhi extends waiver on late payment surcharge on pending water bills till THIS date (file photo)

Delhi government has extended the waiver on pending water bills till January 31, 2022, in the national capital. Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a 100 per cent waiver on late fees (late payment surcharge) on outstanding water bills till December 31, 2022.

In a tweet, Delhi Jal Board wrote, "Giving relief to the people, Delhi Jal Board has extended the last date for exemption of late payment surcharge on outstanding bills. Now you can get the benefit of 100% LPSC exemption by paying outstanding water bills till 31st January 2023."

