Delhi

Delhi Unlock: DDMA issues new guidelines - Check what's allowed, what's not

The Delhi Metro is also all set to soon operate with 100% capacity, however, no standing passengers will be permitted.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 15, 2021, 10:43 PM IST

Amid the looming fear of the third wave of COVID-19, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued a set of new guidelines for the country's capital. The latest guidelines state that 100 people will be allowed in the marriage functions/parties and theatres will run at 50% capacity. 

The order further states that no social, political, and cultural gatherings will be permitted in Delhi. Notably, Delhi was under a complete lockdown from April 19, 2021, to May 30, 2021, amid the deadly second wave of the virus. 

With the number of cases coming down, authorities in the national capital are now allowing normalcy to seep back in a phased manner. 

The Delhi Metro is also all set to soon operate with 100% capacity, however, no standing passengers will be permitted. 

Check the new list of guidelines

  1. Schools will remain closed for students up to Class 8th till September 30. However, students from class 9th and above will be allowed to physically attend schools at 50% capacity.
  2. No more than 50% attendance will be allowed at gatherings in the auditorium or school assemblies and other educational institutions. 
  3. Religious places can be open but visitors won't be allowed to enter. 
  4. Restaurants - as before - will operate at 50% capacity, following COVID-related protocols. 
  5. Weekly markets can remain open. 

Meanwhile, India, for the fourth consecutive day, reported less than 30,000 daily new COVID-19 cases. India on Wednesday reported 27,176 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the country's total tally to 33,316,755, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data.

