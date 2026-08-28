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Delhi University student Muskan murder case: Imran, gym trainer arrested after police encounter| Video

A 26-year-old gym trainer accused of stabbing 21-year-old Delhi University student Muskan to death in Tilak Nagar has been arrested after an exchange of fire with police.

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Manisha ChauhanManisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 28, 2026, 03:08 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Delhi University student Muskan murder case: Imran, gym trainer arrested after police encounter| Video
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A gym trainer accused of murdering a 21-year-old Delhi University student in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar has been arrested after an alleged gunfight with police.

The accused, identified as Aqib alias Imran, had been on the run since August 26, when Muskan was allegedly stabbed to death inside her home. Police had formed more than 15 teams and set up barricades and checkpoints across the area to trace him.

According to police, Imran kept changing his hideouts to evade arrest. Acting on a tip-off, teams from the Special Staff and ATS allegedly laid a trap and intercepted him.

Police said the accused allegedly fired four rounds at the personnel. The police retaliated with seven rounds, following which Imran sustained three bullet injuries to his leg. He was arrested and is currently being questioned.

Muskan and Imran reportedly knew each other

Muskan was a second-year student at Delhi University's School of Open Learning. She was also a content creator and worked as a part-time model. According to police, she had known Imran for around 18 months after meeting him at a gym where he worked as a trainer.

A gym employee claimed that Imran had worked there for around three months before being removed about two months ago over allegations of inappropriate behaviour with customers.

Police said Muskan had approached a police station on July 18 over allegations that Imran was harassing her. However, no formal complaint was filed.

Police also said that Imran was sent to a de-addiction centre due to his alleged history of drug use. He was released on July 30 after allegedly harming himself at the facility.

What happened on August 26?

Investigators said Muskan no longer wanted to continue her relationship with Imran, but he allegedly continued to pursue her. Police suspect that he may have become angry over her speaking to another person in the weeks before the incident.

On the evening of August 26, Imran allegedly went to Muskan's house when she was alone. An argument reportedly broke out between them, after which he allegedly stabbed her multiple times and fled.

According to a police source, CCTV footage showed the accused entering the building at around 5.40 pm. The Tilak Nagar police station received information about the stabbing at around 7.24 pm. Muskan was found injured inside the house and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

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