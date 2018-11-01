Delhi University's Dyal Singh College teachers highlight issues

To highlight the recent administrative, financial, and institutional changes at the Delhi University's Dyal Singh College, the Dyal Singh College Teachers' Association (DSCTA) recently held a conference, mainly to highlight the huge disparity between the staff and the students to induct the two morning college on the same campus in place of a morning and an evening college due to limited resources and infrastructure.

The decision taken by the Chairman of the College governing body, Amitabh Sinha, has received a negative response from the students and staff as they find the decision misinformed, uneducated, and biased.

In its various letters, DSCTA has demanded to University and College authorities including the Vice Chancellor, Chairman, GB and Principal Dr IS Bakshi to protect status quo as the new imposition is against rules and procedures of the University, UGC and GOI. DSCTA formed a Joint Action Committee of teachers, students, and nonteaching staff to fight this case through mobilisation and legal means.

"Mr Sihna has a complete authoritative control on the college. On Wednesday, after his orders, the university guards did not let me enter the premises of the university. I had to take my class outside of the main gate in a small garden, not only this, my cabin is seized. He was suspended on the charge of insubordination which was later changed into administrative and financial lapses. My major concern is about the students studying in the college, they are the future of society. Our moral duty is to facilitate them with the best atmosphere to study and grow" said, Dr IS Bakshi, Principal, Dyal Singh College.

Dyal Singh is a university maintained college and the DU's indifference has created a serious academic, administrative and financial crisis for the staff and students of morning college.