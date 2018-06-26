Delhi University dream for young Tibetan refugees

As many as 150-200 Tibetan refugee children join the varsity every year under the foreign national quota

Sitting in an auditorium at the Delhi University's (DU) North Campus, Tenzin Nyiton was anxiously waiting for the officials to answer her admission-related queries on Monday.

The 18-year-old, who studied Humanities at a school meant for Tibetan refugee children in Gopalpur (Himachal Pradesh), is now aspiring to explore the world beyond her "community environment" at the university.

Nyiton along with a group of 25 other Tibetan students visited the Delhi University to get their admission-related queries solved. After waiting for 15-20 minutes they finally met the officials. "I was not aware of the last day of registration and hence I had failed to submit my form during the first phase of registration. Fortunately, DU re-opened the registrations for foreign candidates and I managed to apply. I want to pursue Psychology (H) at either Miranda House or Hindu College now," she said. Her family has been living away from their ancestral place in Tibet since the 1980s.

Sitting next to her was 19-year-old Ugyen Palm, who wants to pursue BSc in Physical Sciences at DU. "This will be the first time when I will stay on my own in a city like Delhi. I, however, want to take admission in some North Campus College so that I can stay at the Tibetan hostel located close to it," she said. Palm has passed class XII from a Tibetan refugee school in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, with 85 per cent marks.

The students were accompanied by members of an NGO that works towards empowering the Tibetan community in India. "The major problem for these students is that they want to stay in their own groups. We are counselling them before they take admission in DU so that they can mingle with other students and feel at home here," said one of the officials.

Every year, around 150 to 200 Tibetan students join DU under the foreign quota, which comprises 5 per cent seats in around 250 undergraduate and post-graduate courses. These students get enrolled on the basis of a merit list that is prepared after a multi-level scrutiny of their forms. "The university administration is very considerate towards Tibetan students wanting to get admission. Even as they are placed under the foreign students reserved quota, they pay fees similar to an Indian student. They are exempted form paying Rs 18,000 registration fee under the foreign quota," said Ashutosh Bharadwaj, officer on special duty for admissions.