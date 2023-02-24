Delhi: Two underpasses on Mathura Road open for hassle-free vehicular movement (file photo)

Delhi: Two newly constructed underpasses on Delhi's Mathura Road have opened for the public from Friday, February 24. Delhi Police has issued an advisory regarding the same, saying some cuts on the road will be closed for traffic movement.

Police in its advisory said that cuts on Bhairon Marg-Mathura Road T-Point and Shershah Road-Mathura Road T-Point will be closed for vehicular movement.

"The two underpasses on Mathura Road are functional w.e.f. today. Commuters are advised to follow the instructions so as to avoid any inconvenience (sic)," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The two new underpasses are part of the five underpasses that are aimed at providing hassle-free and seamless connectivity between Central, Southeast and New Delhi. They will make the city’s busy routes including Bhairon Marg, Ring Road and Mathura Road signal free.

General instructions for public

Commuters have been advised to use underpasses/tunnel on Mathura Road.

Commuters coming from Mathura Road and going to Bhairon Marg should use the underpass in front of the National Sports Club of India.

Commuters coming from ITO and going to Shershah Road/Subramanyam Bharti Marg should use the underpass near Sunder Nagar.

