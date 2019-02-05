Delhi: Two held for kidnapping, chopping cab driver

Two persons including a woman have been arrested for kidnapping, robbing and dismembering the body of a cab driver in North-West Delhi area. A missing report of the victim identified as Ram Kovind was earlier filed by his wife on January 29,2019.

"The accused have been identified as Farhat Ali and Seema Sharma alias Aslam Khatoon. Both of them hail from Uttar Pradesh. The robbed mobile phones, Hyundai Xcent car (cab) of the deceased, murder weapon including cutter and razor as well as two bags containing body parts of the deceased was recovered," said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North-West.

On January 29, the wife of the deceased Arti approached the police in the evening and informed that her husband who works with an app-based cab service was missing from the night prior. Investigating officials stated that Kovind was found to be abducted by some people and a case of kidnapping was registered as well.

Investigations revealed that the last ride of the cab was booked from Madangir to Kapashera border and post that the GPS device of the car was disabled. With the help of electronic surveillance, the mobile phone of the deceased was recovered. In one of the CCTV footages, the accused were seen roaming around in the cab of the deceased. The police managed to lay their hands on the accused persons and on Sunday apprehended them. The accused told the police that on the day of the incident they booked the cab from MG road, Gurugram for their residence in Khairati Nagar, Dundahera.

"As per their plan, they invited the taxi driver to their home to have a cup of tea in which they mixed sedatives. When Kovind lost consciousness they strangled him with a rope. They then left the dead body in their room and took the car, and started moving towards Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. They hid the car in front of a temple in Dalpatpura area of Moradabad," said Arya.

The following day the duo returned home and chopped the body into parts. They then wrapped it in three separate bundles and threw it in a drain near Gaur City, Greater Noida. On the instance of the accused, dead body of the deceased was recovered from a drain near Gaur City. The car of the deceased was recovered as well.

"Farhat Ali used to work as a quack and wanted to open his own clinic near rural area of Meharuli-Gurugram road. For past few months, accused was out of work and was under debt. Seema Sharma is married but currently living separately in Ghaziabad, UP on rent since last two months. Accused Farhat was previously involved in two cases including a rape case in Amroha area of UP," the officer added.