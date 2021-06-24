Delhi Transport Department authorise vehicle dealers to issue temporary RCs

The Delhi Transport Department has authorised self-registration vehicle dealers to issue temporary registration certificates (RCs) for newly sold non-transport vehicles from their outlets.

The authority to issue temporary RCs was with motor licensing officers so far. This move will be helpful for people buying vehicles and then getting them registered in other states.

According to transport officials, the plan is to completely decentralise the process of issuing RCs so that vehicle owners do not have to visit a regional transport office (RTO) to get them.

The state transport department is running a pilot project in three RTOs - New Delhi, Sarai Kale Khan, and Mall Road to decentralise issuing registration certificates.

In an order passed on Tuesday night, the state transport department said the temporary registration certificates to be issued by the dealers will be valid for a month.

The temporary registration mark in red letters and figure on a yellow background will be displayed on the vehicle in a prescribed manner. The designation and address of the dealer will be also cited on the registration plate

Delhi government's transport department has recently appointed 'self-registration' dealers as a special registering authority under the Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules, 1993.

These 'self-registration' dealers have the authority to issue temporary registration of new non-transport (personal) vehicles sold from their outlets.

Officials said that till now, vehicles purchased from Delhi usually by residents of neighbouring states were issued temporary registration certificates by the motor licensing officer (MLO) of the regional transport office (RTO).

Now, vehicle dealers will be able to issue these temporary certificates, which will be valid till the vehicle is permanently registered where the owner resides.