Two people, including a three-year-old child, died after a house roof collapsed in east Delhi's Kasturba Nagar, while rescue teams continued efforts to reach six other residents believed to be trapped.

Two people, including a three-year-old child, were killed after the roof of a house collapsed in Kasturba Nagar, east Delhi, on Tuesday. Six other residents are still feared trapped under the debris.

Eight people were living in the house, and all of them were tenants. The second person killed in the incident was identified as Pintu, a 35-year-old man. Fire brigade personnel and other rescue teams reached the spot soon after the collapse and began efforts to rescue those trapped. Local residents are also helping the teams with the operation.

BJP councillor blames illegal construction

BJP councillor Pankaj Luthra visited the site and blamed illegal construction and encroachment for the incident.

He claimed that the land on which the house stood belonged to the Railways and had been occupied illegally for several decades.

"The land where the building was constructed actually belonged to the Railways. For the past five to six decades, people have been encroaching on this land and putting up illegal structures," he said while speaking to the reporters.

Fourth major building collapse in Delhi in nearly a month

The Kasturba Nagar incident is the fourth major building collapse reported in Delhi in nearly a month.

On November 15, a building partially collapsed during hotel construction work in central Delhi's Paharganj area, injuring eight people. The accident occurred while workers were laying the roof slab on the second floor. An inspection later found that the supporting columns were wet and the structure appeared to have tilted.

Earlier, on November 5, a three-storey under-construction building collapsed near Chawri Bazaar Metro Station in Old Delhi. Two people died, while six others were feared trapped under the debris. The narrow lane, which was barely four feet wide, prevented heavy machinery from reaching the site. Rescue teams had to carry out the operation manually.

Two killed in Harsh Vihar collapse in October

On October 26, another building structure collapsed in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar area, killing two men identified as Chanderpal, 60, and his son Vijay Kumar, 33.

The ground-floor portion of the old building, which housed a godown, collapsed along with the first-floor section. Rescue teams recovered the bodies during an overnight operation.

The latest incident has once again raised concerns over building safety in the national capital, as rescue teams continue efforts in Kasturba Nagar.