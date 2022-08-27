Search icon
Delhi traffic update: Avoid these 9 roads near Ashoka Road for 7 days; details

Delhi: Ashoka Road will be closed from Patel Chowk to Gol Post Office roundabout.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 09:54 PM IST

Delhi traffic news (File)

A portion of Delhi's Ashoka Road will remain closed for seven days, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Saturday. The road will be closed due to repair work. 

Ashoka Road will be closed from Patel Chowk to Gol Post Office roundabout. It will take around seven days from Saturday to complete the work. 

Heavy traffic is expected at Patel Chowk roundabout, Sansad Marg, GPO roundabout, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Imtiaz Khan Marg, Rafi Marg, Gurudwara Rakabganj and Windsor Place roundabouts. 

Alternative routes must be found if possible, police said. 

