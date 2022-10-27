Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, ask commuters to avoid THESE routes today and tomorrow

The travellers have been requested to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road, from the Mehrauli-Badarpur road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 01:31 PM IST

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, ask commuters to avoid THESE routes today and tomorrow
File Photo

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters and has asked them to avoid certain routes today - October 27, 2022, and Friday - October 28, 2022, in Delhi-NCR. The travellers have been requested to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road, from the Mehrauli-Badarpur road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa, today and tomorrow. 

READ | 'Most cunning person of century': Kumar Vishwas on Arvind Kejriwal's demand for 'Laxmi-Ganesh' on currency notes

The Delhi Traffic Police, in a tweet on Wednesday, wrote, "The commuters of Delhi and Haryana are requested to avoid Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range Road from MB Road to Suraj Kund towards Faridabad and vice versa on 27 and 28-10-2022 during day time from 9 AM to 7 PM due to special security/traffic arrangements."

READ | Fire breaks out in warehouse Mumbai's Girgaon, 11 calls about fire received due to crackers in one day

Check out the tweet here. 

Travellers must make plans accordingly as these roads will not be open for travelling between 9 am and 7 pm tomorrow and the day after.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Mimi star Kriti Sanon shows off her curves in bodycon dress, photos go viral
Amitabh Bachchan Diwali bash: Abhishek, Aishwarya welcome Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Gauri Khan for celebrations
Delhi's air quality: Capital breathes cleanest air in two years
Brahmastra star Mouni Roy looks breathtaking in pink dress, drops stunning photos from Maldives
Hartalika Teej 2022: Facts that you need to know about Hartalika Teej
Speed Reads
More
First-image
T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan-Ireland clash abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.