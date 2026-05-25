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Delhi Traffic Police introduce AC helmets to tackle extreme summer heat | Watch viral video

Several pictures and videos of Delhi Traffic Police officers wearing AC helmets while on duty are trending on social media. The national capital has been experiencing severe heatwaves over the past few weeks.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 25, 2026, 05:47 PM IST

Delhi Traffic Police introduce AC helmets to tackle extreme summer heat | Watch viral video
Delhi Traffic Police officers wear AC helmets on duty amid the heatwave. (Screengrab from viral video)
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TRENDING NOW

Amid soaring temperatures in the Indian sub-continent, with extreme heat making outdoor conditions unbearable, the Delhi Traffic Police have come up with a solution for its personnel to cope with this severe weather. The Delhi Traffic Police has started using air-conditioned helmets for their personnel, who spend long hours in broad daylight during heatwave conditions in the national capital.

The special helmets are fitted with battery-powered cooling systems, which can reduce temperatures around the police officers' heads by nearly 8 to 12 degrees.

Several pictures and videos of these AC helmets are doing the rounds on social media, where many netizens are praising the initiative by the Delhi Traffic Police in difficult weather conditions.

Take a look

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the Traffic division of the Delhi Police, Shobhit D Saxena, said, "Temperatures in Delhi are continuously on the rise... Our traffic personnel remain on duty from 8 AM until 12 midnight. Often, their shifts are even longer. Our Police and Traffic Headquarters have launched an initiative under which we have provided police personnel with AC-equipped helmets and rechargeable fans. This will provide them relief. Currently, these have been issued for testing purposes, and we are gathering feedback.''

Social media users were amazed by seeing viral clips of traffic police officers wearing the cooling gear while controlling the traffic on busy roads. One user praised the initiative and also suggested more measures for traffic police personnel and wrote, ''We need proper sunglasses, such helmets, and basic amenities like toilet and rest room at Signals for these frontline soldiers who tirelessly stand in dust sun rain wind to manage smooth traffic !! Every state should follow the same, it’s painful to see these soldiers in khakhi standing throughout the day amidst all the honking and sound in this heat, they don’t have a place to sit or eat properly. No wonder why 90 percent of policemen suffer from hypertension, BP, Diabetes!!''

Heatwave in North India

Delhi has been encountering severe heat over the past few days, with weather agencies repeatedly issuing heatwave warnings. Along with hot winds, these conditions have made the outdoor environment extremely uncomfortable for residents. On May 25, 2026, the highest temperature in Delhi was 43 degrees Celsius.

Traffic police officers remain among the most affected people because of continuous exposure to heat, pollution, and vehicle emissions.

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