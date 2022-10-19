Delhi traffic news: Avoid Mathura road, Lutyen's zone to avoid traffic snarls for four days

Representational Image

You should postpone any unnecessary trips to Mathura Road or Lutyens' Zone in Delhi for the next four days, and only leave the house if absolutely necessary. In order to avoid traffic congestion on Mathura Road and Lutyens' Delhi over the next four days, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a warning and asked motorists to take alternate routes. As a result, the drivers travelling through New Delhi will be more tardy, and there may be a long traffic bottleneck.

On Tuesday, the 90th Annual General Meeting of Interpol will get underway at Pragati Maidan. This Interpol general conference will be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There will be representatives from 195 nations present, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will speak at the event's closing ceremony on Friday.

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised various organisations in Lutyens' Delhi to allow their employees to work from home or change the working hours for four days in view of the event. The Interpol meeting is being held in India after nearly 25 years. Earlier it was organised in 1997. ( Also Read: Four Delhi, UP tourists in car killed in Ladakh; here's what happened

“Kindly avoid Akbar Road, C-Hexagon, DDU Marg, W-Point, Krishna Menon Marg, Tughlak Road, Janpath, Mann Singh Road & Maulana Azad Road from 1800 hrs to 1830 hrs due to special traffic arrangements,” it tweeted.

Traffic police said people travelling in and around New Delhi district may face delays. People ought to think of alternate routes in the meanwhile. The New Delhi district should have fewer vehicles on the roadways, the traffic police said.