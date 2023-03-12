Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi
topStoriesenglish

Delhi traffic alert! Chirag Delhi flyover closed for 50 days; check alternate routes, traffic advisory

Chirag Delhi Flyover is closing one lane for 25 days for repairs, while the other lane continues to carry traffic.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

Delhi traffic alert! Chirag Delhi flyover closed for 50 days; check alternate routes, traffic advisory
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Chirag Delhi  Flyover on the Outer Ring Road in the nation's capital will be closed for 50 days beginning today on Sunday (12 March) owing to maintenance work, according to a traffic advice issued by the Delhi Police Department.

Each lane will be blocked to traffic for 25 days while repairs are made, with one lane being open to traffic at all times, according to the police.

“Due to repairs work by Public Works Department, Chirag Delhi Flyover on Outer Ring Road will be closed from March 12, 2023 for a period of 50 days due to which route will be affected,” tweeted Delhi Traffic Police.

The traffic advice states that the repair of the roadway between Nehru Place and the IIT Delhi Flyover will begin first, followed by the repair of the roadway between the IIT Delhi  Flyover and Nehru Place. The alert advised that, depending on traffic conditions, the Outer Ring Road might experience temporary restrictions on the passage of heavy and commercial vehicles heading towards the Chirag Delhi flyover.

“The closure of the carriageway may increase the volume of traffic on the road and cause inconvenience to the general public. The commuters heading to railway stations, airports, hospitals etc. are advised to plan their departure in advance and take alternate routes to avoid delays,” it said.

Alternative routes to avoid traffic over Chirag Delhi
Commuters travelling to Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS, Defence Colony, and other destinations are recommended to take a right turn from beneath the Nehru Place  Flyover and continue Lala Lajpat Rai Marg towards the Moolchand Hospital  Flyover.

Commuters travelling from IIT Delhi on the Outer Ring Road to Greater Kailash and Nehru Place are advised to take a left turn from Panch Sheel  Flyover towards August Kranti Marg to Ring Road and a right turn from beneath Moolchand  Flyover towards LalaLajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination.

Also, READ: H3N2 virus scare: 10 symptoms doctors are observing in flu patients in India

Commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road are advised to take a left turn from IIT Flyover towards Aurobindo Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand Flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination,” the notice further added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala: Bus collides with car near Kizhavallor in hair-raising video, crashes into church wall
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.