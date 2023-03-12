Delhi traffic alert! Chirag Delhi flyover closed for 50 days; check alternate routes, traffic advisory

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Chirag Delhi Flyover on the Outer Ring Road in the nation's capital will be closed for 50 days beginning today on Sunday (12 March) owing to maintenance work, according to a traffic advice issued by the Delhi Police Department.

Each lane will be blocked to traffic for 25 days while repairs are made, with one lane being open to traffic at all times, according to the police.

“Due to repairs work by Public Works Department, Chirag Delhi Flyover on Outer Ring Road will be closed from March 12, 2023 for a period of 50 days due to which route will be affected,” tweeted Delhi Traffic Police.

The traffic advice states that the repair of the roadway between Nehru Place and the IIT Delhi Flyover will begin first, followed by the repair of the roadway between the IIT Delhi Flyover and Nehru Place. The alert advised that, depending on traffic conditions, the Outer Ring Road might experience temporary restrictions on the passage of heavy and commercial vehicles heading towards the Chirag Delhi flyover.

“The closure of the carriageway may increase the volume of traffic on the road and cause inconvenience to the general public. The commuters heading to railway stations, airports, hospitals etc. are advised to plan their departure in advance and take alternate routes to avoid delays,” it said.

Alternative routes to avoid traffic over Chirag Delhi

Commuters travelling to Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS, Defence Colony, and other destinations are recommended to take a right turn from beneath the Nehru Place Flyover and continue Lala Lajpat Rai Marg towards the Moolchand Hospital Flyover.

Commuters travelling from IIT Delhi on the Outer Ring Road to Greater Kailash and Nehru Place are advised to take a left turn from Panch Sheel Flyover towards August Kranti Marg to Ring Road and a right turn from beneath Moolchand Flyover towards LalaLajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination.

Also, READ: H3N2 virus scare: 10 symptoms doctors are observing in flu patients in India

Traffic Advisory



Due to repairs work by Public Works Department, Chirag Delhi Flyover on Outer Ring Road will be closed from March 12, 2023 for a period of 50 days due to which route will be affected.



Please follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/Uw5vODTa6t — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 9, 2023

Commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road are advised to take a left turn from IIT Flyover towards Aurobindo Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand Flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination,” the notice further added.