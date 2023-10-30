Delhi Traffic advisory issued for ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra’ on Oct 30-31, know routes to avoid

As per the advisory, the following roads have been advised to be avoided unless in cases of urgent need:

Due to the "Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra," which is scheduled to take place at Vijay Chowk for two days on October 30 and 31, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic restrictions.

As per the DTP's tweet, “Traffic Advisory In view of 'Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra' at Vijay Chowk on October 30 & 31, 2023, special traffic arrangements have been made. Kindly follow the advisory."

To ensure smooth traffic movement throughout the city, the traffic police provided the public with comprehensive guidelines regarding road laws and assigned parking areas.

ROUTES TO BE AVOIDED

Round About (R/A) Shanti Path/Kautilya Marg

R/A Patel Chowk

Bhinder Point Junction

R/A – GPO (Gol Dak Khana)

Aurbindo Chowk

R/A – Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

R/A GRG (Gurudwara Rakabganj)

R/A Motilal Nehru Place

R/A Mandi House

R/A Firoz Shah/Ashoka Road

R/A Raja Ji Marg

R/A Firoz Shah Road/KG Marg

R/A MAR Janpath

Mahadev Road

R/A Rajender Prasad Road/Janpath

R/A Patel Chowk

Bus parking spots

IGI Stadium Buses Parking

Kisan Ghat Buses Parking

Ramleela Ground Buses Parking

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the final event of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign in the national capital on October 31.

As the culminating campaign of two-year-long Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, "Meri Maati Mera Desh- Maati Ko Naman Veeron ka Vandan" is the unified celebration of India's soil and valour. It has witnessed tremendous Jan Bhagidari (public participation) with more than 7000 blocks from 766 districts of the country.