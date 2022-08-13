Delhi traffic advisory for Independence Day 2022: Avoid these routers on August 15

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement across the capital on Independence Day 2022.

According to the advisory, traffic for general public around Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on August 15, will remain closed from 4 am to 10 am.

It will be open to only authorised vehicles, it said.

These eight roads will remain closed for general traffic:

1. Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail.

2. Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail.

3. SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk.

4. Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort.

5. Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

6. Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.

7. Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT.

8. Outer ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover - Salimgarh Bypass.



Borders closed for commercial and transport vehicles

Noida, Loni, Singhu, Ghazipur, Badarpur, Safia, Maharajpur, Aya Nagar, Auchandi, Surya Nagar, Rajokri, Dhansa, Apsara, Kalandi Kunj, Jharoda, Bhopura, Lal Kuan Pul Prahlad Pur and Tikri borders will be closed for the movement of commercial and transport vehicles on Friday from 10 pm to 11 am on Saturday, and similarly on Sunday and Monday.

Buses on Independence Day 2022

Buses bound for Kauria Pul/Red Fort/Old Delhi Railway Station will operate via ISBT bridge (Yudhistir Setu) and terminate at Boulevard Road near Mori Gate U-Turn, it said.

All the buses otherwise terminating at Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Mori Gate, ISBT, Pragati Maidan and Ambedkar Stadium Terminal shall terminate opposite Turkman Gate Asaf Ali Road, it said.

Buses bound for Red Fort, Old Delhi Railway Station, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk (Fountain) from South Delhi will be diverted via Ring Road - NH-24, Marginal Bandh (Pushta) Road and new ISBT Bridge, and will terminate on Boulevard Road, the advisory added.