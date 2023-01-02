Search icon
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes in Delhi on January 3, check traffic advisory, routes to avoid

Delhi traffic updates: Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the national capital on December 24.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

Delhi traffic advisory: Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for Tuesday in view of Congress's Bharat Yodo Yatra. The yatra is currently on a 9-day winter break and it will resume from the national capital on January 3 and enter Uttar Pradesh by crossing the Loni border.

According to the advisory, the Congress Yatra will resume around 10 am on Tuesday from Marghat Wale Baba, Hanuman Mandir, near Red Fort and reach Loni Border around 12 pm.

A large number of pedestrians and vehicles are expected to join the Yatra at various points along the route, police said.

Bharat Jodo Yatra route

The yatra will travel via the Iron Bridge-Shastri Park Metro Station, Old GT Road, Furniture Market, Ansari Road, Maujpur, Babarpur, Wazirabad Road, and Gokulpuri Police Station to reach the Loni roundabout.

Areas affected 

  • Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg
  • Netaji Subhash Marg
  • Ring Road/MGM Marg,
  • The road from Hanuman Mandir to Old Iron Bridge
  • Geeta Colony/Pushta Road
  • Ansari Road
  • GT Road
  • Jafrabad main road
  • Wazirabad Road
  • Loni Road

Heavy traffic is expected here

Traffic is expected to remain heavy from Chhata Rail Chowk, Red Fort, SPM Marg, Old Iron Bridge, Pushta Road, Ansari Road, on GT Road from Yudhishthir Setu to Seelampur T-Point, from Shahdra Flyover to Loni Gol Chakkar on Wazirabad Road and Loni Road, it stated.

Police requested the commuters to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the affected roads, and using public transport. There will be a "graded and dynamic diversion" to ensure smooth traffic, the advisory said, and advised people going towards ISBT/railway stations/airports on Tuesday to plan their travel with sufficient time. The march entered the national capital on December 24.

According to Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders, the march will enter the state on January 3 and cover a distance of 120 kilometres before crossing over to Haryana on January 5.

(With inputs from PTI)

