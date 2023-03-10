Search icon
Delhi Tourism Food Festival begins, all you need to know about the 3-day event

The festival, which is being organised from March 10-12 will showcase a variety of mouth-watering cuisines from around the world including Indian, Arabian, Indonesian, Italian, Mexican, Australian, Chinese, etc.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

Delhi tourism festival (File)

New Delhi: In a bid to promote tourism and nurture the country`s culinary heritage, the Delhi government has started a three-day `Delhi Tourism Food Festival 2023 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

Delhi Tourism Minister Atishi inaugurated the food festival on Friday.

The festival, which is being organised from March 10-12 will showcase a variety of mouth-watering cuisines from around the world including Indian, Arabian, Indonesian, Italian, Mexican, Australian, Chinese, etc.

This festival is being organised with the participation of 50 major restaurants, hotels, and the Tourism Corporation. Free stalls, electricity, and water have been made available for all by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

The major highlights of the food festival include international cuisines, traditional food of Indian states, culinary classes and cultural programmes.Inaugurating the food festival, Atishi said: "Delhi Tourism Food Festival is a part of several initiatives being taken by the Delhi government to promote tourism in the national capital. The Delhi government regularly organises such events to promote India`s rich art and culture, and engage with other countries to learn about their cultures."

Further adding about the festival, the Tourism Minister said that food from the world over is a confluence of tastes and cultures, and this festival will introduce people to various cultures. It will also bring them together.

Apart from this, the culinary extravaganza will also create awareness about International and Indian food delicacies and provide the visitors an opportunity to gain knowledge on the food nutritional values and preparation.

By offering a diverse selection of Indian delicacies, the festival aims to showcase the unique flavours that have been cultivated over centuries of culinary evolution.

To make the festival more entertaining, several cultural programmes would also be organised by Sahitya Kala Parishad for the visitors apart from the band performances by Mrigya, Indian Ocean and Parikrama.

