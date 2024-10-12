India to launch an e-detection system to identify old and polluting vehicles in Delhi before Diwali.

The central government is preparing to launch an online system to identify old diesel and petrol vehicles in Delhi, aiming to reduce pollution and improve road safety. The new "e-detection" system, set to be introduced before Diwali, will help detect vehicles that are older than 10 years (for diesel) and 15 years (for petrol), as well as those lacking valid fitness and pollution certificates. This initiative aims to discourage old and polluting vehicles from entering Delhi, which struggles with high levels of air pollution, especially during the winter months.

Currently, the rules prohibit diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old from operating in Delhi. However, enforcement agencies face challenges in physically checking each vehicle, especially those coming from other states. The new system aims to address this problem by using a digital approach.

The e-detection system will work by collecting vehicle data from FASTags, photographs, and registration details when vehicles pass through National Highway toll plazas at Delhi's borders. The collected information will then be matched with the Vahan database, which contains vehicle registration details and document validity, such as fitness certificates, permits, and pollution under control certificates. If a vehicle is found to be non-compliant, the system will automatically generate an electronic challan (e-challan) and further action can be taken under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The Delhi government's transport department, the Union road transport ministry, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have been working together to expedite the launch of this system. In the first phase, about 52 entry points, including three major national highways, will have cameras installed to capture FASTag data and vehicle registration numbers. Initially, the NHAI will share vehicle details every few hours, but plans to switch to real-time updates later on.

This system is not just limited to Delhi. The government plans a gradual nationwide rollout to enforce transport and traffic rules more effectively. Across India, there are around six crore unfit vehicles out of 38 crore registered vehicles, many of which continue to operate without valid documents. Officials are hopeful that the e-detection system will help identify these unfit vehicles and enforce necessary actions, such as scrapping them from the roads.

The idea is not entirely new, as a similar e-detection system is already being implemented in Odisha for vehicles without valid documents on National Highways. With this initiative, the government aims to make roads safer and reduce pollution, especially in cities like Delhi that face severe air quality issues during the festive season and winter months.

