Delhi petrol pumps will stop refuelling diesel vehicles over 10 years and petrol vehicles over 15 years old to reduce pollution, as per CAQM orders.

Starting July 1, petrol pumps across Delhi will no longer provide fuel to old vehicles that have crossed their legal age limit. This rule, aimed at cutting down air pollution, was issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). To make sure the rule is followed strictly, the Delhi government, Transport Department, Delhi Police, and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have all joined hands to begin a strict enforcement drive. As per the rule, diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, also known as End-of-Life Vehicles (EoL), will not be allowed to refuel at any petrol pump in the city, regardless of which state they are registered in.

The Transport Department has prepared a detailed plan for enforcement. Delhi Police will handle fuel stations numbered 1 to 100, while the Transport Department will manage stations numbered 101 to 159. At each of the 350 identified petrol stations, a traffic police officer will be stationed to stop the refuelling of banned vehicles. If someone tries to refuel an old vehicle, police will issue a challan (fine) and may impound the vehicle.

Two additional police officers will also be present at each station to maintain peace and prevent any trouble during the enforcement drive.

On June 17, the Delhi government issued clear instructions through Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). These SOPs state that all petrol pumps must display clear signs informing customers that fuel will not be given to vehicles older than the allowed age. These signs should mention: “Fuel will not be dispensed to End of Life Vehicles, i.e. 15 years old Petrol and CNG and 10 years old Diesel, from 01.07.2025.”

Petrol pump staff are also being trained to follow the rules and spot illegal vehicles. Every fuel station must maintain a log, manual or digital, of all vehicles denied fuel due to being too old. These logs must be submitted weekly to the Transport Department.

To help identify old vehicles in real-time, Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras have been installed at many fuel stations. These cameras can scan number plates and instantly tell if a vehicle is past its allowed age. The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) is in charge of making sure these camera systems work properly.

Legal action, including vehicle seizure and fines, will be taken against the owners of such outdated vehicles. Fuel stations that fail to follow these rules could also face penalties under Section 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The CAQM and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas will be informed about any stations breaking the rules.

This action follows earlier rulings from the Supreme Court (2018) and National Green Tribunal (2014), which banned the use and parking of overly old diesel and petrol vehicles in Delhi due to their harmful impact on air quality.