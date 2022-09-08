Delhi to become 'city of lakes', restoration project will address water shortage issue: Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: File (Representational image)

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister, declared on Thursday that Delhi would quickly emerge into a city of lakes with tourism attractions. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia explained Kejriwal's announcement by saying the government was restoring and enhancing 50 lakes in the city.

Additionally, Sisodia reviewed the progress made at Sannoth Lake in Bawana, northwest Delhi. "I assessed the work being done to restore and enhance Sannoth Lake in order to create Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi a city of lakes. The dried-up Sannoth Lake is being transformed into one of Delhi's most delightful picnic areas thanks to thousands of litres of treated water each day," according to a Hindi tweet from Sisodia.

READ | Jahangir Puri violence case: Court grants bail to accused of rioting, possessing illegal weapon

He continued by saying that this initiative would help deal with Delhi's water shortage problem. "The restoration of 50 of these lost-identity lakes would allow groundwater to recharge and will also help with the issue of water scarcity. Delhi residents would be able to visit here with their family and take in the beauty once this project is finished, Sisodia added.

Kejriwal quoted Sisodia's tweet, saying, "After being the 'city of tirangas,' Delhi is about to become the "city of lakes." Soon, Delhi will be home to numerous gorgeous lakes. They will serve as rest areas for locals and tourism destinations for visitors, CM remarked.

READ | India, Japan agree to enhance military drills and defence cooperation amid China's assertiveness in Indo-Pacific

(With inputs from PTI)