What will be Delhi's temperature today? IMD reveals in weather forecast

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 20, 2022, 09:42 AM IST

Delhi weather: At 8.30 am, Delhi's relative humidity was 58 per cent.

Delhi's temperature is expected to be above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department's Delhi weather forecast. The weather office said the minimum temperature was 28.2 degrees on Friday morning.

IMD said Delhi's maximum temperature today is likely to be 44 degree Celsius at its base observatory, Safardarjung station.

The weather office also predicted that cloudy sky, lightning and thunder is also possible in the national capital on Friday.

Delhi's air quality was moderate with AQI at 206.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Delhi is one of the most polluted cities in the world.