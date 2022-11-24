Delhi temperature drops to 12 degree Celsius: Check minimum temperature of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad

The minimum temperature in Delhi-NCRs on Friday morning was 17 degrees Celsius, which is below average for this time of year. Residents woke to hazy weather today. Delhi’s weather today will mostly be sunny.

Today's temperature in Delhi-NCR is 22°c. Day's maximum temperature would hover at 27°c, while the minimum temperature is predicted to be 12°c.

Gurugram records a minimum temperature of 12°c and a maximum of 27°c whereas Faridabad and Ghaziabad record a minimum temperature of 13°c and maximum of 27°c.

Since November 18 the minimum temperature has been averaging around 8 or 9 degrees Celsius. Delhi had the coldest northwesterly winds on Wednesday, resulting in the lowest minimum temperature so far this month of 8 degrees.

With an AQI of 23 7, Delhi's air quality fell into the "bad" category on Wednesday. This week, it has stayed in the "poor" or "very poor" categories.

November 23 faced the lowest temperature in the month. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

The highest temperature recorded was 27 degrees Celsius, which is slightly higher than average.

The ongoing anti-pollution initiatives under stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will continue in Delhi-NCR, according to the Commission for Air Quality (CAQM), which also stated on Friday that there is no immediate need to enact limitations under stage III.

The Centre's air quality panel ordered officials to immediately withdraw the limits imposed in Delhi-NCR under stage III of GRAP on November 14 in light of the improvement in air quality.