Delhi: Teenage boy stabbed to death after argument over girl in Dakshinpuri area

Police in the Dakshinpuri neighbourhood of south Delhi are looking into a stabbing murder of an 18-year-old man as possible retaliation for an earlier dispute involving a female acquaintance.

One of the three suspects admired the same female as the victim, Rahul, according to the police. Police claimed on Wednesday that the incident may have occurred because Rahul had requested the suspect not to communicate with her.

All potential explanations for what happened on Tuesday night are now being explored as part of the inquiry.

A local lady claims she and her family were eating dinner when Rahul suddenly fell in front of their home.

"I asked my son to call the police. The victim was already in a really bad condition when the police reached here," she said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary stated that Rahul was transferred to a hospital but later died from his injuries, and that a complaint under IPC section 302 (murder) and the Arms Act had been filed.

(With PTI inputs)