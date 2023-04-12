Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi
topStoriesenglish

Delhi: Teenage boy stabbed to death after argument over girl in Dakshinpuri area

One resident at the area where the incident occurred said that she and her family were eating dinner when Rahul fell in front of their home in Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 09:35 PM IST

Delhi: Teenage boy stabbed to death after argument over girl in Dakshinpuri area
Representational Image

Police in the Dakshinpuri neighbourhood of south Delhi are looking into a stabbing murder of an 18-year-old man as possible retaliation for an earlier dispute involving a female acquaintance.

One of the three suspects admired the same female as the victim, Rahul, according to the police. Police claimed on Wednesday that the incident may have occurred because Rahul had requested the suspect not to communicate with her.

All potential explanations for what happened on Tuesday night are now being explored as part of the inquiry.

A local lady claims she and her family were eating dinner when Rahul suddenly fell in front of their home.

"I asked my son to call the police. The victim was already in a really bad condition when the police reached here," she said.

Also, READ: Covid-19 alert: Cases set to peak for next 10-12 days in India, Covid wave to subside after two weeks

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary stated that Rahul was transferred to a hospital but later died from his injuries, and that a complaint under IPC section 302 (murder) and the Arms Act had been filed.

(With PTI inputs)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Kapil Sharma show star Sumona Chakravarti looks hot in sexy pink bikini, netizens say 'dekh rahe ho kappu sharma’
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi school receives bomb threat, bomb squad arrives
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.