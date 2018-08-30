Delhi: Suspected dengue death at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital

The Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital reported a suspected dengue death last week, few days after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) reported a suspected dengue death. If confirmed, these would be the first two dengue deaths this year. According to the municipality reports, there have been fewer cases in Delhi this year but despite that, deaths are being reported.

Pavitra Singh, a 30-year-old male from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, had been suffering from high fever for over 10 days. His medical reports from his hometown tested positive for dengue but when he was brought to Delhi, he was again tested for dengue and the reports this time came out negative. He died on Saturday night of shock syndrome, confirmed doctors.

"Singh was admitted here on Saturday afternoon from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with high fever and despite our best efforts, he passed away later in the evening around 9 pm. Despite the negative report from the Delhi hospital, we have marked it as a suspected dengue death," said Dr RS Taneja, head of the department, internal medicine, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

According to the latest report on vector-borne diseases released by the Municipal Corporation, 25 fresh cases of dengue had been reported in the week ending August 25, taking the total cases to 78 this year, lesser than 2017 when the total case by this time was 435.

Doctors fear that this year the monsoon season started late thus the cases may appear in the coming weeks and thus they are advising on the necessary precautions.

Apart from the vector-borne diseases, the national Capital is currently reeling under a spate of viral fevers with incessant rain. Many are falling sick off viral fevers thus leading to increased visits at the hospitals. A higher number of malaria cases have been reported with 15 fresh cases in Delhi by August 25 going up to 146 cases. The numbers are still lower than last year's when 238 cases of malaria had been reported by this time in Delhi, but as compared to dengue and chikungunya and malaria is leading in Delhi this year.

CASES RECORDED