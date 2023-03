Delhi: Speeding Thar hits people near Malai Mandir, five injured (Photo: ANI)

Delhi: A speeding Thar crushed several people near Malai Mandir area in South West Delhi on Wednesday. In the incident, more than five people have been injured. The speeding car also hit two other vehicles.

A preliminary probe revealed that Thar was overspeeding and lost control, Delhi Police said. According to reports, two people died in this accident. Further probe is underway.

