Delhi singes with 'feel-like' temperature of 50 degrees Celsius, why extreme heat scorches residents

Delhi continued to reel under intense heat on Sunday, with the heat index crossing 50°C and a dust storm hitting parts of the city, though weather officials have predicted relief later this week.

Delhi experienced another scorching day on Sunday, with the "feels like" temperature exceeding 50°C due to high temperatures and humidity. The national capital also witnessed strong winds and a dust storm in the evening, adding to the dramatic weather conditions.

Real Feel Temperature Crosses 50°C

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the heat index, which measures how hot it feels after accounting for temperature and humidity, remained extremely high throughout the day.

The heat index touched 49.1°C at 11:30 am, rose to 50°C at 2:30 pm and reached 50.7°C at 5:30 pm. Humidity levels remained between 37% and 70%, making outdoor conditions particularly uncomfortable.

Wet-Bulb Temperature Also Remained High

Delhi also recorded high wet-bulb temperatures of 28.1°C at 2:30 pm and 29.5°C at 5:30 pm. The wet-bulb temperature is the lowest temperature that can be achieved through evaporative cooling.

Experts say that a wet-bulb temperature of 32°C or more makes prolonged outdoor activity difficult, while 35°C can be dangerous as the human body struggles to cool itself, increasing the risk of heatstroke.

Heatwave Conditions In Parts Of Delhi

Safdarjung, which serves as Delhi's base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8°C, which was 4.6 degrees above normal. Lodi Road was the only other weather station to meet the IMD's heatwave criteria, recording a maximum temperature of 42.1°C, or 5.1 degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 31.1°C, around 3.2 degrees above normal.

According to IMD guidelines, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature exceeds 40°C and is at least 4.5 degrees above normal, or when temperatures touch 45°C at two or more stations for two consecutive days.

Strong Winds And Dust Storm Hit The City

Several parts of Delhi witnessed gusty winds on Sunday evening. Palam recorded the highest wind speed of 70 kmph at 5:25 pm, followed by Pusa, which recorded winds of 56 kmph at 6 pm.

The highest wind speed at the Safdarjung station was recorded at 32 kmph.

Why Is Delhi Feeling So Hot?

Explaining the uncomfortable conditions, Skymet Weather Vice President Mahesh Palawat said, "Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea are bringing moisture to northwestern India, increasing humidity levels. The feels-like temperature has remained high due to increased humidity and high temperature."

Relief Expected Later This Week

The IMD has forecast that maximum temperatures will remain between 40°C and 42°C on Tuesday before gradually falling. By Thursday, temperatures are expected to settle between 34°C and 36°C, and may further decline to 33°C to 35°C on Friday.

Night temperatures are also expected to dip, with minimum temperatures likely to reach 22°C to 24°C by Friday.

Rain Likely, But Monsoon Still Delayed

Although the IMD had issued yellow and later orange alerts for rain and thunderstorms on Sunday, no rainfall was recorded in the city till 5:30 pm. The weather department has predicted scattered rain and thunderstorms until Saturday, with yellow alerts remaining in place for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Delhi's monsoon arrival has also been delayed this year. While the normal onset date is June 27, weather experts now expect the monsoon to reach the capital only after July 4.

"Although the humidity is likely to remain for a few days, but by July 2 or 3, there are chances of scattered rain," added Palawat. The IMD said the monsoon had advanced up to Surat, Indore, Mandla, Daltonganj and Motihari on Sunday, and conditions remain favourable for it to progress further into Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next three to four days.