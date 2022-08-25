Delhi shocker: Avenging his brother’s death, man beaten to death in public; caught on camera

Representational image

In a gruesome and harrowing incident, a man in Delhi was beaten to death in public, and the entire ordeal was caught on camera. The incident took place in the Tirampur area of Delhi on August 13, and the perpetrator was an alleged murderer accused.

According to media reports, a man was trying to avenge the death of his brother and was beaten to death by the murder accused on August 13, while the incident got caught on camera. The victim in the incident has been identified as 31-year-old Sunil Gunni.

A video of the lynching incident in Delhi went viral on social media. The police arrested five people linked with the incident within 24 hours of the crime. According to reports, the victim of the crime – Sunil – was himself a murder convict.

According to the police, those who have been arrested in relation to the incident have all had past criminal records. As per the police reports, Sunil’s brother was beaten to death by the accused on August 12, and he was trying to avenge his death.

Sunil had gone to avenge the murder of his brother on August 13 – one day after his death – and ended up getting attacked by Rahul, Ajay, Mukesh, and their associates. He was later taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to media reports, Sunil had attacked Rahul, Ajay, Mukesh, and others with a sickle. The weapon was later snatched from him and he was beaten to death by the others with sticks and rods.

Witnesses saw Sunil getting beaten up by the attackers, who later fled the scene, with the entire incident being captured on video.

