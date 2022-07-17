Delhi shocker: Minor raped by factory manager, acid poured into her mouth; NCW writes to police

Minor raped by factory manager, acid poured into her mouth

A 15-year-old girl was reportedly raped by the boss of a factory where she worked and made to swallow acid by her tormentor, according to authorities on Saturday.

Also, READ: Jitendra Singh sends SOS to Jyotiraditya Scindia, seeks help to bring back ailing Jammu citizen from Tunisia

A 31-year-old factory manager named Jai Parkash has been arrested in connection with the investigation, authorities said. Parkash, according to investigators, summoned the victim to his home on July 2 under the guise of seeing his unwell wife. He then raped the girl, with the help of his wife, who was there at the time.

"A few days later, Parkash stopped the victim while she was on her way home and poured some acid-like liquid into her mouth. After reaching home, she became unconscious and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in a critical condition," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said.

A representative of an NGO was present when the victim gave her testimony on Saturday, he said.

According to the police, a case has been lodged at Nangloi police station under sections 307 (attempt to kill), 376 (punishment for rape), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

Police in Delhi have received a notification from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) about this incident.

As stated in a statement, the Commission has been informed that a complaint has been received about the rape and attempted murder of 15-year-old girl. According to the report, the girl's father told the Commission that he works as a daily wage labourer in Delhi with his family.

"He said his daughter used to work in a shoe factory. The complainant alleged that one day, a contractor of the factory took his daughter to his house on the pretext of his wife's illness and raped the girl," the statement said.

"He also alleged that on July 5, the accused forcibly made his daughter drink acid. The girl is presently admitted in the hospital in a very critical condition," it said.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal alerted the Delhi Police after learning about the incident. Requested information of the FIR and arrests made in the case by the commission.

In addition, the women's rights group requested that the police record the survivor's statement in the hospital and submit it to the magistrate straight away for his or her review.

“We have received a very serious complaint of rape and attempt to murder of a 15-year-old girl. The girl was allegedly forcibly made to drink acid. Our team is constantly monitoring the condition of the girl and providing all possible assistance to her and her family," Maliwal said in the statement.

(With inputs from PTI)