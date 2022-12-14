Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Delhi shocker: Man throws acid on minor schoolgirl in Dwarka, harrowing incident caught on CCTV

A Class 12 student from Dwarka became the victim of an acid attack in Delhi, with one of the accused arrested by the police after the incident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 01:12 PM IST

Delhi shocker: Man throws acid on minor schoolgirl in Dwarka, harrowing incident caught on CCTV
CCTV footage from the Delhi acid attack incident (Photo - ANI)

In a shocking incident from the country’s capital, a minor schoolgirl was reportedly attacked with acid by two men in Delhi’s Dwarka area, with the harrowing CCTV footage of the incident now doing rounds on social media. A police complaint has also been filed.

According to the police complaint, the victim was a 17-year-old girl who is a student in Class 12. The attack took place at 9 am on Wednesday and the CCTV footage shows two men on a bike attacking the minor girl. One of the accused has been detained by the cops.

According to police, the matter was reported to them around 9 am and the victim was attacked in the Mohan Garden area. "A PCR call was received around 9 am regarding an incident of throwing acid on a girl in the area of Mohan Garden Police Station.

"It was stated that a girl aged 17 years was allegedly attacked with some acid-like substance by two persons on a bike around 7.30 am this morning," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan, as quoted by PTI.

 

 

The girl could be seen walking on the road in the camera footage, and reportedly with her younger sister at the time of the attack. She was immediately rushed to the hospital and is currently being treated at the Safdarjung Hospital, police officers said.

The Delhi DCP added that the girl has named two persons who could be responsible for the attack, one of whom has been detained by police.

The father of the victim told ANI, “Our younger daughter came running to the house and said that acid has been thrown at her sister. Both the boys had covered their faces, they are yet to be identified. It (acid) has entered both her eyes.”

The father further said that the condition of the schoolgirl is “not good” and the family remains very concerned. Delhi Police have also reached the hospital for further investigation.

READ | Explainer: Why is Delhi IGI airport struggling to cope with holiday rush? How Centre is tackling boarding delay

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Besharam Rang: Pathaan song showcases sizzling hot Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan turns 57: Take a look at Pathaan star’s exotic car collection
Winter diet for pregnant women: 5 food important during pregnancy
Arthritis: Know about its types and lifestyle changes that can help reduce joint pain and stiffness
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Doctor murders physician wife, stashes body in hospital's basement, uses ambulance to dispose
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.