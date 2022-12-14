Delhi shocker: Man throws acid on minor schoolgirl in Dwarka, harrowing incident caught on CCTV

In a shocking incident from the country’s capital, a minor schoolgirl was reportedly attacked with acid by two men in Delhi’s Dwarka area, with the harrowing CCTV footage of the incident now doing rounds on social media. A police complaint has also been filed.
According to the police complaint, the victim was a 17-year-old girl who is a student in Class 12. The attack took place at 9 am on Wednesday and the CCTV footage shows two men on a bike attacking the minor girl. One of the accused has been detained by the cops.
According to police, the matter was reported to them around 9 am and the victim was attacked in the Mohan Garden area. "A PCR call was received around 9 am regarding an incident of throwing acid on a girl in the area of Mohan Garden Police Station.
"It was stated that a girl aged 17 years was allegedly attacked with some acid-like substance by two persons on a bike around 7.30 am this morning," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan, as quoted by PTI.
A PCR call was received around 9am regarding an incident of throwing acid on a girl in the area of PS Mohan Garden. It was stated that a girl aged 17 years was allegedly attacked using some acid-like substance by two bike-borne persons at around 7:30am: Delhi Police The girl could be seen walking on the road in the camera footage, and reportedly with her younger sister at the time of the attack. She was immediately rushed to the hospital and is currently being treated at the Safdarjung Hospital, police officers said.
The Delhi DCP added that the girl has named two persons who could be responsible for the attack, one of whom has been detained by police.
The father of the victim told ANI, “Our younger daughter came running to the house and said that acid has been thrown at her sister. Both the boys had covered their faces, they are yet to be identified. It (acid) has entered both her eyes.” The father further said that the condition of the schoolgirl is “not good” and the family remains very concerned. Delhi Police have also reached the hospital for further investigation.
