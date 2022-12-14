Delhi shocker: Man throws acid on minor schoolgirl in Dwarka, harrowing incident caught on CCTV

CCTV footage from the Delhi acid attack incident (Photo - ANI)

In a shocking incident from the country’s capital, a minor schoolgirl was reportedly attacked with acid by two men in Delhi’s Dwarka area, with the harrowing CCTV footage of the incident now doing rounds on social media. A police complaint has also been filed.

According to the police complaint, the victim was a 17-year-old girl who is a student in Class 12. The attack took place at 9 am on Wednesday and the CCTV footage shows two men on a bike attacking the minor girl. One of the accused has been detained by the cops.

According to police, the matter was reported to them around 9 am and the victim was attacked in the Mohan Garden area. "A PCR call was received around 9 am regarding an incident of throwing acid on a girl in the area of Mohan Garden Police Station.