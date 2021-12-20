Delhi shivers at 4.4 degrees, IMD issues yellow alert

The residents of Delhi woke up to intense winter chills on Monday morning, as the temperature in the national capital dropped down to 4.4 degrees Celsius in the early hours of December 20, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Owing to the early morning shivers experienced in Delhi, IMD has issued a yellow alert (severely bad weather) in the city for both December 19 and 20. It is likely that the winters in Delhi intensify in the upcoming days due to possible precipitation.

RK Jenamani, Director General of Meteorology at IMD said that there is a possibility of drizzling in Delhi on December 24 and 25. The MeT department has further predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius and the minimum may further drop to 4.6 degrees.

The morning update posted by the weather agency shows that a temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Delhi at 5:30 am. IMD on Sunday said that the national capital is likely to witness colder weather in the coming days, and the temperature can drop.

The weather agency further said that the “snowfall in many areas of Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh is having an impact on the plains”. While the weather continues to grow colder, the air quality of Delhi has marginally improved from the ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was 183 for PM10 and 102 for PM2.5. IMD further issued a ‘moderate’ health advisory as the PM 2.5 level was in the ‘poor’ category.

It is likely that the air quality of the national capital will improve further in the coming days as the light drizzles are expected to clear up the skies and reduce the pollution levels.