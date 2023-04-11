Delhi: Ten country-made grenades found in national capital, one held

Delhi: Seven country-made grenades found in national capital, several detained (photo: ANI)

Delhi Police officers were put on high alert on Monday after seven hand grenades were found in the Holambi Kalan area in North Delhi. However, updating on the matter, police on Tuesday said that 10 grenades have been recovered at Metro Vihar Chowki in the area.

"One Dilip has been arrested. He had hidden grenades near the sewer. A team has reached out to nab one of its associates, Kashiram whose location is in Madhya Pradesh. Further investigation is underway," Ravi Kumar Singh, DCP North, Delhi said.

10 grenades have been recovered at Metro Vihar Chowki in Narela Industrial Area. One Dilip has been arrested. He had hidden grenades near the sewer. A team has reached out to nab one of its associates, Kashiram whose location is in Madhya Pradesh. Further investigation is… pic.twitter.com/WI61j595ZH April 11, 2023

Earlier, a source told IANS that several persons have been detained by the police in this connection. The source in the police also said that the recovered grenades were all country-made.

"The grenades were found in a field on the outskirts of Delhi. The police have seized a total of seven hand grenades. Sensing the gravity of the matter, a bomb disposal squad was also pressed into service and extra police force was deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident," the source said.

Earlier in January this year, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had recovered two hand grenades from a house in the Bhalswa Dairy area while probing a case of a dismembered body, which was found in a drain. Two people were arrested in that case.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Digital Personal Data Protection Bill ready, will be introduced in Monsoon Session: Centre to SC