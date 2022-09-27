Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Delhi: Section 144 imposed in Okhla, Jamia Nagar till November 17; students, teachers asked not to gather

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Delhi’s Okhla and Jamia Nagar area for maintaining peace till November 17.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 01:13 PM IST

Delhi: Section 144 imposed in Okhla, Jamia Nagar till November 17; students, teachers asked not to gather
Representational image

Jamia Millia Islamia has asked its students and teachers not to assemble in and around the campus as police have imposed restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC in the entire Okhla area.

In a notice issued on Monday, the chief proctor of the university said the SHO of the Jamia Nagar police station has informed that the restrictions have been imposed since September 19 as information was received that some people or groups may indulge in activities prejudicial to the maintenance of peace.

The SHO further said that the restrictions would be in place in the entire Okhla (Jamia Nagar) area till November 17, the notice added. The police have, however, denied that the order is related to the ongoing action against the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Section 144 of the CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area. Violation of the order is punishable under section 188 of the IPC.

In view of the order, all students, and teaching and non-teaching staff of Jamia Millia Islamia are advised not to assemble in and outside the campus in groups or as part of any march, agitation, dharna, or meeting, the notice by the chief proctor stated.

The notice came a day after Jamia's teachers announced a peaceful protest march. An order was issued by the assistant commissioner of police of New Friends Colony stating that section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in the Jamia Nagar area on September 19.

As per the order, the police have prohibited the carrying of 'mashal' or torch, live flames, live fire candles or live fire in any form in processions, rallies, or functions in the entire jurisdiction of the sub-division of New Friends Colony.

The order came into force on September 19 and will remain in effect for a period of 60 days up to November 17, unless withdrawn earlier.

READ | After Gehlot's exit from Congress presidential race, know list of potential candidates to file nomination

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jupiter comes closest to Earth in 59 years, watch video here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.