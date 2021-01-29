Delhi schools will reopen for students of Class 9 & Class 11 from February 5

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia announced on Friday, that the schools will reopen for students of Class 9 and Class 11 and colleges will restart from next month. Schools and colleges have been shut since March last year in order to avoid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Colleges, degree and diploma institutes will also be allowed to open, he said.

"Colleges, diploma institutions, universities in Delhi will also reopen from February 5," he added. "All COVID-19 protocols will have to be followed. Classes will restart in a staggered manner and permission from parents will be taken," Sisodia stated.

All institutions will have to follow COVID-19 safety rules and students will have to bring permission slips from their parents. Sisodia also announced that the Delhi government will prepare a final plan for when students can be called for examinations.

Sisodia said the classes will resume from February 5 with the permission of parents and for clearing doubts and holding practical classes. Authorities will have to follow all COVID-19 protocols put in place, he added.

Schools, which were closed last year in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, have already reopened for Classes 10th and 12th. Classes for students of 10 and 12 were allowed to resume from January 18 for pre-board preparations and practical work with strict masking and distancing guidelines in place.

The Centre had allowed the reopening of schools from September 21, 2020 for the first time after the nationwide lockdown in March. States were allowed to decide whether to reopen schools according to their COVID-19 situation.