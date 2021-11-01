Delhi schools to reopen today after 19-month hiatus- Check important guidelines here

After being shut for over 19 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the schools in Delhi are set to reopen from today, November 1. The schools in the national capital are reopening as per the order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Though the resumption of physical classes has been allowed in schools from November 1, the students and staff members have been asked to wear a mask at all times, maintain social distancing and abide by all the other COVID-19 safety guidelines issued by the authorities.

The circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on October 29 reads, “DDMA has now allowed the reopening of schools for all classes. Therefore it is decided to reopen the schools from November 1, 2021, for students of all classes.”

COVID-19 guidelines for reopening schools in Delhi

The schools in containment zones will remain closed. Also, students and staff members living in containment zones will not be allowed inside the school premises.

Students will not be allowed to share stationery items and food inside the school. They will also be encouraged to carry their own water bottles.

The classrooms are only allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity for the time being.

For double-shifted educational institutes, there should be a gap of at least one hour between the morning and the evening shifts. The classrooms must be sanitized during this gap.

Thermal scans will be conducted at the entry gates of the school.

All students and staff members have been directed to wear a mask at all times and maintain proper social distance inside the school premises.

If any specific area of the school is being used for a vaccination drive or any other COVID-19 relief activity, it should be clearly separated and demarcated from the building where classes are being conducted.

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, announced the reopening of educational institutes in the national capital as a steady decline in the number of active COVID-19 cases was witnessed in Delhi each day. Delhi has reported a total of 37 new cases on October 30.